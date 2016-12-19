Shots Fired In Neosho Toward Newton C...

Shots Fired In Neosho Toward Newton County Deputy

Monday Dec 19

Part of Downtown Neosho was a crime scene Monday afternoon . Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland tells News Talk KZRG it started around 4pm when a Deputy saw a vehicle run a stop sign at Jefferson and Spring Streets.

Neosho, MO

