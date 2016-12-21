MO deputy sheriff: 53 puppies die in truck
Authorities say 53 puppies died of overheating when they were left in a box truck parked outside a home in southwestern Missouri. An employee of RDR Transport was struggling to keep the puppies warm Sunday night because temperatures outside were in the single digits and the vehicle's heater was malfunctioning, said Newton County Chief deputy Chris Jennings.
