Neosho Man Admits To Exposing Two Police Officers To HIV
A Neosho man has been granted five years of probation following a guilty plea of second-degree assault on an officer in Newton County after admitting to biting two police officers while they were taking him into custody knowing he was infected with HIV. 35-year-old Oscran Aquino was facing two counts of first-degree assault on an officer and two first-degree counts of knowingly exposing someone to HIV.
