Neosho Man Admits To Exposing Two Pol...

Neosho Man Admits To Exposing Two Police Officers To HIV

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

A Neosho man has been granted five years of probation following a guilty plea of second-degree assault on an officer in Newton County after admitting to biting two police officers while they were taking him into custody knowing he was infected with HIV. 35-year-old Oscran Aquino was facing two counts of first-degree assault on an officer and two first-degree counts of knowingly exposing someone to HIV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Neosho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Dec 1 A old friend 1
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Nov '16 MOE 9
hook ups (Jun '13) Oct '16 Knight in tarnish... 5
Looking for Oct '16 Loren 1
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Sep '16 Pamela Christensen 6
House 4 rent? Jul '16 Rzuniga23 1
Help me with your suggesiions !! (May '16) May '16 DianeBlankenship124 1
See all Neosho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Neosho Forum Now

Neosho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Neosho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Neosho, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,309

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC