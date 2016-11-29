Neosho Man Admits To Exposing Two Police Officers To HIV

A Neosho man has been granted five years of probation following a guilty plea of second-degree assault on an officer in Newton County after admitting to biting two police officers while they were taking him into custody knowing he was infected with HIV. 35-year-old Oscran Aquino was facing two counts of first-degree assault on an officer and two first-degree counts of knowingly exposing someone to HIV.

