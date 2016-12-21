Fresh to the market painting by Thoma...

Fresh to the market painting by Thomas Hart Benton included in online-only auction

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Art Daily

A painting by the renowned Missouri-born artist Thomas Hart Benton is the expected headliner in an online-only auction being held by KC Auction & Appraisal Company , based in Kansas City. The auction is already up and online and will end on Monday, December 12th, at 7 pm Central time.

