Nederland hires Beth Buglione as firs...

Nederland hires Beth Buglione as first female head football coach in Colorado history

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: Denver Post

A life-long football fan, Buglione has spent the past two decades doing everything she could to be a part of the sport she loves, whether it was as a player, as an official or even if it meant "carrying someone's bag." But when Buglione, who moved to Firestone from Oregon in May, agreed to take the reins of the football program at Nederland High School in early June, she is believed to have become the first female head coach in Colorado history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nederland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 8 hr Jocelyn Aldworth 738
Coal Creek Review May '17 BTC 1
News Trump budget expected to slash research into re... May '17 Solarman 1
News More May '17 anonymous 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr '17 CNN is fake news 3
News Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea... Mar '17 Mitt s Airtight D... 2
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
See all Nederland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nederland Forum Now

Nederland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nederland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Nederland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC