Nederland veterinarian pleads not guilty to sexual assault on a child

Dr. Joseph "Doc Joe" Evans removes a fibroma from the ear of a dog named Daisey in the surgery suite at Nederland Veterinary Hospital in May. A Nederland veterinarian charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who worked for him and lived with him in 2011 pleaded not guilty in Boulder District Court on Friday to a single count of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust. Dr. Joseph "Doc Joe" Evans is expected to stand trial in October, according to Boulder District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Catherine Olguin.

