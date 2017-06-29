Multiple agencies respond to water re...

Multiple agencies respond to water rescue false alarm in Nederland

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Daily Camera

Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue at Barker Reservoir on Thursday afternoon on what turned out to be a false alarm, and officials are asking people to write their name and phone number on water recreational gear and call police if they lose it in the water. Eight agencies were notified shortly after 5 p.m. that two 17-year-old boys were possibly in the water at Barker Reservoir in Nederland after two inner tubes associated with the boys were found floating in the water and the boys were nowhere in sight, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nederland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed REAL AMERICAN 735
Coal Creek Review May '17 BTC 1
News Trump budget expected to slash research into re... May '17 Solarman 1
News More May '17 anonymous 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr '17 CNN is fake news 3
News Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea... Mar '17 Mitt s Airtight D... 2
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
See all Nederland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nederland Forum Now

Nederland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nederland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Nederland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,614 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC