Multiple agencies respond to water rescue false alarm in Nederland

Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue at Barker Reservoir on Thursday afternoon on what turned out to be a false alarm, and officials are asking people to write their name and phone number on water recreational gear and call police if they lose it in the water. Eight agencies were notified shortly after 5 p.m. that two 17-year-old boys were possibly in the water at Barker Reservoir in Nederland after two inner tubes associated with the boys were found floating in the water and the boys were nowhere in sight, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.