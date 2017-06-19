Dozens pray for Nederland teen accidentally shot bya
Dozens of people converged on Bulldog Stadium in Nederland on Tuesday night for a prayer vigil to support Kollsen Carter, the 14-year-old who was accidentally shot in the head by his twin brother. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on County Road 2342 in Liberty County.
