Dozens pray for Nederland teen accidentally shot bya

Tuesday Jun 13

Dozens of people converged on Bulldog Stadium in Nederland on Tuesday night for a prayer vigil to support Kollsen Carter, the 14-year-old who was accidentally shot in the head by his twin brother. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on County Road 2342 in Liberty County.

