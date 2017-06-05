Caribou Ranch, famed Boulder County recording studio, to be inducted into Colorado Music Hall of ...
The famed Caribou Ranch recording studio in the foothills near Nederland will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame this August with a long-in-the-works tribute concert featuring Garth Brooks and fellow inductee - and onetime Boulder resident - Joe Walsh. The studio - built in a barn by Jim Guercio in 1971 and used by Chicago, Elton John, U2, Michael Jackson and more - will be inducted alongside Walsh and his band Barnstorm, as well as the late singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg.
