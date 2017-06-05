The famed Caribou Ranch recording studio in the foothills near Nederland will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame this August with a long-in-the-works tribute concert featuring Garth Brooks and fellow inductee - and onetime Boulder resident - Joe Walsh. The studio - built in a barn by Jim Guercio in 1971 and used by Chicago, Elton John, U2, Michael Jackson and more - will be inducted alongside Walsh and his band Barnstorm, as well as the late singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.