Boulder County a big winner in snowpack update
Snow tubing for these people in Nederland was just one of the benefits from a mid-May storm that dumped more than 3 feet of snow in many areas of the Boulder County high country. The South Platte River basin, which encompasses Boulder County, was the largest benefactor of a mid-May storm that dumped snow at most elevations, and provided a significant boost to water supplies, according to the June snowpack and reservoir storage report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
