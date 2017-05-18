Exclusive Premiere: Elephant Revival ...

Exclusive Premiere: Elephant Revival Performs 'White Rabbit' At Red Rocks

This Sunday, May 21, Nederland, Colorado's own Elephant Revival will return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado with support from The Oh Hellos and Mandolin Orange . In advance of the group's Red Rocks show, JamBase is pleased to premiere official video of a Jefferson Airplane cover Elephant Revival laid down previously at the gorgeous venue.

