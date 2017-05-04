Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-150 Raptor race around, over a mountain
It was the question burning on our minds for all of 10 minutes: What's the quickest way to conquer a mountain? Around, or over? Like a forced induction race between a rabbit and a super-powered rabbit, we took the strongest examples to Sugarloaf mountain. Motor Authority editors Andrew Ganz and yours truly took a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor and a 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat to Boulder, Colorado, for the least "green" race that city has ever seen.
