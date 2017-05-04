Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-1...

Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-150 Raptor race around, over a mountain

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: BenzConnection

It was the question burning on our minds for all of 10 minutes: What's the quickest way to conquer a mountain? Around, or over? Like a forced induction race between a rabbit and a super-powered rabbit, we took the strongest examples to Sugarloaf mountain. Motor Authority editors Andrew Ganz and yours truly took a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor and a 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat to Boulder, Colorado, for the least "green" race that city has ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nederland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu jonathanriise 718
News More May 4 anonymous 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr '17 CNN is fake news 3
News Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea... Mar '17 Mitt s Airtight D... 2
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16) Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13) Jul '16 Syndicate Financier 12
See all Nederland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nederland Forum Now

Nederland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nederland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Nederland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,840,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC