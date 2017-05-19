Deep snow in the foothills melting toward South Platte River towns at a slow and steady pace

Stephanie Weber, left, and her kids Mackenzie, 11, middle, Ben, 9, and their dog Stella have fun in the heavy snow as they try to clean off their trampoline where over 25 inches of snow has fallen in their backyard in less than 24 hours on May 18, 2017 in Nederland. The impacts of the wet storm were melting with the snow by midday Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.