Deep snow in the foothills melting toward South Platte River towns at a slow and steady pace
Stephanie Weber, left, and her kids Mackenzie, 11, middle, Ben, 9, and their dog Stella have fun in the heavy snow as they try to clean off their trampoline where over 25 inches of snow has fallen in their backyard in less than 24 hours on May 18, 2017 in Nederland. The impacts of the wet storm were melting with the snow by midday Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Mary
|724
|Coal Creek Review
|May 21
|BTC
|1
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|May 19
|Solarman
|1
|More
|May '17
|anonymous
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr '17
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea...
|Mar '17
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|2
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC