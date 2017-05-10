Coroner IDs Walsenburg man found dead...

Coroner IDs Walsenburg man found dead in Nederland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the 29-year-old man found dead in his vehicle in Nederland on Saturday as Matthew Griffin, of Walsenburg. Griffin's body was found between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday inside his vehicle in the RTD parking lot in the 100 block of Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nederland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 10 natalie bernard 719
News More May 4 anonymous 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr '17 CNN is fake news 3
News Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea... Mar '17 Mitt s Airtight D... 2
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16) Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13) Jul '16 Syndicate Financier 12
See all Nederland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nederland Forum Now

Nederland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nederland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

Nederland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC