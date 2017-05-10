Coroner IDs Walsenburg man found dead in Nederland
The Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the 29-year-old man found dead in his vehicle in Nederland on Saturday as Matthew Griffin, of Walsenburg. Griffin's body was found between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday inside his vehicle in the RTD parking lot in the 100 block of Colo.
