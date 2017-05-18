Boulder receives 3 inches of snow, Nederland 18 in late-season storm
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see up to 17 inches of snow fall through tonight as a spring snowstorm that already has dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in the foothills moves across the Front Range. Today's forecast calls for a high of 39 with 5 to 9 inches of accumulation expected during the day and another 4 to 8 inches of snow expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
