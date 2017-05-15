Boulder County opens Nederland forestry sort yard
Boulder County has opened its community forestry sort yard near Nederland for the 2017 season, and its Allenspark-Meeker Park sort yard will open later this month. The county's forestry sort yards provide a free log and slash disposal service for mountain residents.
