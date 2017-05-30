'Biggest snowfall I've seen this late'; Boulder County residents slammed in mountains
It was a different sort of spring cleaning for residents in the foothills of Boulder County as they embarked Friday on the arduous task of digging their way out of several feet of snow dumped on them by a late-season storm.
