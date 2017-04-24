wins 18 awards in Society of Professi...

wins 18 awards in Society of Professional Journalists' 'Top of the Rockies' contest

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Daily Camera

The staff of the Daily Camera won 18 awards Friday - including five first-place honors for news, agriculture, legal and arts reporting - in the Society of Professional Journalists' Region 10 "Top of the Rockies" contest. The awards were presented Friday evening at the Denver Press Club.

