PHOTOS: Climate research at 11,500 feet

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Denver Post

Ryan Webb, a post doctoral fellow with CU and the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research , battling fierce winds and snowfall, heads towards the 2nd of 3 research stations to continue his research at the Niwot Ridge Long-Term Ecological Research site on March 28, 2017 near Nederland. In his sled, that weighs nearly 100 lbs, Webb is carrying ground penetrating radar and terrestrial LiDAR equipment which he will use to measure snow depth over all of the landscape as well as calculating how much water is stored in the current snowpack at the high elevation site.

