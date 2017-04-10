Peter Fiori, ex-Nederland trustee, pl...

Peter Fiori, ex-Nederland trustee, pleads guilty in conflict-of-interest case

Thursday Apr 6

Peter Fiori, right, talks with his attorneys during an arraignment hearing at the Boulder County Justice Center in 2016. The former Nederland trustee accused of using information he gained as an elected official to outbid the town on a property he wanted for himself pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Boulder District Court on Tuesday.

