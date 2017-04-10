Peter Fiori, ex-Nederland trustee, pleads guilty in conflict-of-interest case
Peter Fiori, right, talks with his attorneys during an arraignment hearing at the Boulder County Justice Center in 2016. The former Nederland trustee accused of using information he gained as an elected official to outbid the town on a property he wanted for himself pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Boulder District Court on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea...
|Mar 12
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|2
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC