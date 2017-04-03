Catching air: Scientists trek high in...

Catching air: Scientists trek high into the Rockies to measure Earth's rising greenhouse gases

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Denver Post

NIWOT RIDGE As federal government-funded scientist Jen Morse skis through blowing snow at 11,500 feet to measure heat-trapping greenhouse gas air pollution, she wrestles with the question that's been bothering her all week: How humans can know that potentially ruinous climate change is happening yet balk at trying to stop it. At wind-whipped facilities near the Continental Divide northwest of Nederland, she fills glass flasks with air that shows carbon dioxide concentrations in Earth's atmosphere as high as 413 parts per million.

