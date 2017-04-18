Boulder County animal control officer...

Boulder County animal control officer rescues baby owl from Lafayette gravel yard

Monday Apr 10

A Boulder County Sheriff's Office animal control officer poses with an owl rescued from a gravel yard. A Boulder County Sheriff's Office animal control officer rescued a 6-week-old owlet from a gravel yard in Lafayette this morning.

