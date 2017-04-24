Boulder County accepting volunteer applications for summer months
There are volunteer opportunities at Walker Ranch southwest of Boulder for people who would like to dress up in 1880s ranch garb and demonstrate cooking on a wood stove, chopping wood, making shingles, churning butter and using a washboard. The application deadline is Sunday and training will take place in June, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea...
|Mar '17
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|2
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC