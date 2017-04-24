Boulder County accepting volunteer ap...

Boulder County accepting volunteer applications for summer months

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Daily Camera

There are volunteer opportunities at Walker Ranch southwest of Boulder for people who would like to dress up in 1880s ranch garb and demonstrate cooking on a wood stove, chopping wood, making shingles, churning butter and using a washboard. The application deadline is Sunday and training will take place in June, according to a news release.

