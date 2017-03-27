Sunshine Fire west of Boulder likely human-caused; 50% contained
Evacuations: The general evacuation perimeter is Poorman Road to the west; Fourth Street in the city of Boulder to the east; Boulder Canyon Drive to the south; and Sunshine Canyon Drive to the north, according to the sheriff's office.
