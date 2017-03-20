Oteil Burbridge To Lead Super Jam At NedFest 2017
The 19th annual Nederland Music & Arts Festival will be held August 25 - 27 in Nederland, Colorado. Organizers of NedFest have started to roll out this year's lineup by announcing a super jam led by Dead & Company/Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge .
