Oteil Burbridge To Lead Super Jam At NedFest 2017

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: JamBase

The 19th annual Nederland Music & Arts Festival will be held August 25 - 27 in Nederland, Colorado. Organizers of NedFest have started to roll out this year's lineup by announcing a super jam led by Dead & Company/Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge .

