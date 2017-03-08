High country ailment: Nederland's onl...

High country ailment: Nederland's only doc loses Medicaid validation

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Daily Camera

The only doctor serving Nederland and a surrounding mountain area of about 500 square miles between Evergreen and Estes Park has been ordered to stop treating Medicaid patients, leaving more than a thousand clients with few easy options. Dr. Michael Camarata, who runs Nederland's Columbine Family Care , received notice Feb. 13 from the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing alerting him to the prohibition that took effect the first of this month.

