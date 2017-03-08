Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival Salutes a Frozen Corpse

The Frozen Dead Guy Days festival takes place in Nederland, Colorado, where the small town celebrates Bredo Morstoel, a cryogenically frozen Norwegian grandfather, who has been dead since 1989. Morstoel's frozen body moved from California to Nederland in 1993 when his wife and son moved to the town of 1,500 to start a cryonics facility.

