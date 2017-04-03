'Eco-Wakening' at Boulder's Dairy Art...

'Eco-Wakening' at Boulder's Dairy Arts Center wants to open eyes

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Daily Camera

A new show to be performed at the Dairy Arts Center called "Eco-Wakening," which organizers call the "first eco-inspired circus performance," seeks to raise awareness about the way lifestyle choices affect the environment. The show is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The Dairy is located at 2590 Walnut St., Boulder.

