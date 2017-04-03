'Eco-Wakening' at Boulder's Dairy Arts Center wants to open eyes
A new show to be performed at the Dairy Arts Center called "Eco-Wakening," which organizers call the "first eco-inspired circus performance," seeks to raise awareness about the way lifestyle choices affect the environment. The show is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The Dairy is located at 2590 Walnut St., Boulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea...
|Mar 12
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|2
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC