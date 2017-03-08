Colorado's Quirkiest Festival Kicks Off Friday in Nederland
Every year in March, frostifarians from across the country flock to the tiny mountain town of Nederland, Colorado to be a part of the legendary Frozen Dead Guy Days - a quirky, three-day festival featuring live music from over twenty different bands, heated tents with local beer and food and tons of free-to-watch events. The frost-themed fest pays homage to the Frozen Dead Guy himself, Grandpa Bredo MorstA l, whose body was preserved by his grandson after his 1989 death, and now hangs suspended over dry ice in a garden shed, high in the hills above the town.
