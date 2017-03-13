Boulder County coroner IDs airman who...

Boulder County coroner IDs airman who died in snowboard crash at Eldora

Friday Mar 10

The Boulder County Coroner's Office this morning identified the snowboarder who died at Eldora Mountain Resort near Nederland after crashing into a tree on Tuesday as Tien Tran, 24, of Aurora. Tran was a senior airman assigned to the 566th Intelligence squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Air Force officials confirmed.

