Boulder County awards $126K in local sustainability grants
Boulder County has awarded $126,785 in grants to the county's cities and towns to help pay for those municipalities' environmental sustainability projects, programs and services. Sustainability grant recipients are pursuing projects ranging from Longmont's effort to develop strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to Nederland's plan to build a greenhouse for year-round food production, Boulder County's Sustainability Division said in a news release.
