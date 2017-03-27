Affordable housing project slated for downtown Nederland draws local ire
Plans for affordable housing in the heart of downtown Nederland have drawn a rash of outrage from locals concerned with the project's scale. Plans for affordable housing in the heart of Nederland's vintage downtown have drawn a rash of outrage from locals concerned with the project's scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|Sleepy Colorado town comes alive for Frozen Dea...
|Mar 12
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|2
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
|Lookin For A Job! (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Needsajob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC