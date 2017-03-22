2 arrested in hash-oil explosion that burned Nederland home last summer

Firefighters clean up following a house fire at 99 Pinecliff Trail in Nederland that was caused by a hash-oil explosion on July 25. Two men were arrested this week on charges tied to an illegal hash-oil operation at the Nederland home that caught fire following an explosion last summer , severely injuring two other men who were in the house a the time. An arrest affidavit also shows the initial explosion likely was sparked by one of the men taking a lit marijuana joint into the hash-oil extraction area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.