Nederland sex offender, tied to Scott Kimball case, died of heart disease

The Boulder County Coroner's Office announced on Wednesday that a sex offender convicted of molesting serial killer Scott Kimball when Kimball was a child died of heart disease. Theodore Peyton , 81, was found dead outside his Nederland residence on Jan. 19. In addition to heart disease, the coroner's office announced in a news release that diabetes, lung disease and hypothermia also contributed to Peyton's death.

