Mann Sisters won vaudeville fame with rope acts
Ethel Mann, left, and Marion Mann were known on the vaudeville circuit in the late 1920s and early 1930s for tap dancing and rope tricks. In 1928, Ethel and Marion Mann were jailed for speeding while traveling to a dance performance.
