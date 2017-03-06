Boulder Canyon is shut down because of crash
Boulder Canyon has been closed just west of Boulder because of a three-vehicle crasht involving a bus on Boulder Canyon Drive. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, there are no injuries associated with the crash.
