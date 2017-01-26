Nederland sex offender, tied to Scott...

Nederland sex offender, tied to Scott Kimball case, found dead

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Friday identified a man found dead outside his Nederland residence on Thursday afternoon as 81-year-old Theodore Peyton , a sex offender who was found guilty of molesting convicted serial killer Scott Kimball when Kimball was a child. The coroner's office will conduct an autopsy and release the cause and manner of death at a later date, according to a news release.

