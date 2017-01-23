Boulder County bomb squad honored for...

Boulder County bomb squad honored for work on Nederland cell phone bomb

Friday Jan 20

Members of the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad, which was honored for its work on the Nederland bomb case. The Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad was honored by Sheriff Joe Pelle for their work in disarming a cell phone bomb placed outside the Nederland police station in October.

