Boulder County bomb squad honored for work on Nederland cell phone bomb
Members of the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad, which was honored for its work on the Nederland bomb case. The Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad was honored by Sheriff Joe Pelle for their work in disarming a cell phone bomb placed outside the Nederland police station in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|ryan
|702
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
|Lookin For A Job! (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Needsajob
|1
|Geld verdienen in omgeving Utrecht (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gaat_goed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC