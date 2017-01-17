Nederland vet 'Doc Joe' charged with sexual assault on a child

Dr. Joseph "Doc Joe" Evans removes a fibroma from the ear of a dog named Daisey in the surgery suite at Nederland Veterinary Hospital in May. Nederland veterinarian Dr. Joseph "Doc Joe" Evans has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who worked for him and lived with him in 2011. Evans, 67, was charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust on Wednesday.

