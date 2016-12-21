Nederland town administrator leaving in March
Alisha Reis didn't have much time to settle into to the job when she became Nederland's Town Administrator in September 2010. "My first day was the during the Fourmile Fire ," Reis said, referring to a wildfire that burned 169 homes in western Boulder County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a...
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
|Lookin For A Job! (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Needsajob
|1
|Geld verdienen in omgeving Utrecht (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gaat_goed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC