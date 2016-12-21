Nederland first responders mourn 911 ...

Nederland first responders mourn 911 dispatcher

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: KBMT

Nederland first responders are mourning the loss of communications officer, Caron Wind. On Sunday, dispatcher Barbi Stuart wore a thin gold line on her shirt in honor of Wind.

