Feds release draft decision on forest management plan near Nederland

A large slurry bomber douses the Cold Springs Fire near homes just outside Nederland on July 15. The U.S. Forest Service's "Forsythe II" forest management plan is designed to mitigate the dangers of future wildfires in the Nederland area. The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday released its draft decision outlining how it plans to implement a significant forest management project including thinning and controlled burns between Nederland and Gross Reservoir.

