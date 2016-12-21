Feds release draft decision on forest management plan near Nederland
A large slurry bomber douses the Cold Springs Fire near homes just outside Nederland on July 15. The U.S. Forest Service's "Forsythe II" forest management plan is designed to mitigate the dangers of future wildfires in the Nederland area. The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday released its draft decision outlining how it plans to implement a significant forest management project including thinning and controlled burns between Nederland and Gross Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a...
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
|Lookin For A Job! (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Needsajob
|1
|Geld verdienen in omgeving Utrecht (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gaat_goed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC