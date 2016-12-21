Feds release draft decision on forest...

Feds release draft decision on forest management plan near Nederland

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Daily Camera

A large slurry bomber douses the Cold Springs Fire near homes just outside Nederland on July 15. The U.S. Forest Service's "Forsythe II" forest management plan is designed to mitigate the dangers of future wildfires in the Nederland area. The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday released its draft decision outlining how it plans to implement a significant forest management project including thinning and controlled burns between Nederland and Gross Reservoir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nederland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec 6 Ericb 15
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13) Jul '16 Syndicate Financier 12
News Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a... Jul '16 GINGERICH 1
Lookin For A Job! (Sep '15) Sep '15 Needsajob 1
Geld verdienen in omgeving Utrecht (Dec '14) Dec '14 gaat_goed 1
See all Nederland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nederland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Boulder County was issued at December 24 at 9:17PM MST

Nederland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nederland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Nederland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC