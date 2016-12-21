Boulder County's Eldora resort plans opening of final lift
Dirk Larsen, left, and Melody Loar, both of Nederland catch the first chairlift during opening day at Eldora Mountain Resort on Nov. 21. A fresh flurry frosting Eldora Mountain Resort means the black diamond Corona lift and run will be ready to shred this Friday, spokesman Michel Tapia said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nederland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|urgent loan needed apply (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|Syndicate Financier
|12
|Colorado wildfires continue, more than 35,000 a...
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|1
|Lookin For A Job! (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Needsajob
|1
|Geld verdienen in omgeving Utrecht (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gaat_goed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nederland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC