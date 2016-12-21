Boulder County's Eldora resort plans opening of final lift

Dirk Larsen, left, and Melody Loar, both of Nederland catch the first chairlift during opening day at Eldora Mountain Resort on Nov. 21. A fresh flurry frosting Eldora Mountain Resort means the black diamond Corona lift and run will be ready to shred this Friday, spokesman Michel Tapia said. The resort - nestled west of Nederland, 21 miles from Boulder and 47 miles from Denver - boasts 680 acres of skiable terrain and improved amenities 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week.

