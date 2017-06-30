Texas inmates testify about harsh con...

Texas inmates testify about harsh conditions

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Two state prison inmates took the witness stand Monday to tell a federal judge about the hardships of living in a prison without air-conditioning - particularly for elderly inmates or those with medical conditions. The testimony came as attorneys seek emergency relief for prisoners on cell blocks without air conditioning as part of a federal lawsuit challenging the state prison system for "cruel and unusual punishment."

