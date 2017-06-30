Oklahoma ranchers thrilled with China...

Oklahoma ranchers thrilled with China trade potential

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: NewsOK.com

Navasota Livestock Auction employee Reyes Silvan keeps the line of cattle moving through the pen before being sorted and tagged in Navasota, Texas. [Timothy Hurst, College Station Eagle via AP] Oklahoma ranching groups this week celebrated the return of American beef exports to the world's most populous nation after a 13-year hiatus.

