Graham wins 7on7 State Championship

The Graham Steers are the 2017 Texas State 7on7 Division II Champions after rolling undefeated through the tournament! Here are the results from Friday's Bracket play: 1st Round Graham 53 El Campo 31 2nd Round Graham 47 Alpine 32 Quarterfinals Graham 49 Kaufman 18 Semifinals Graham 41 Navasota 27 Championship Graham 27 Abilene Wylie 20 Click on the video above to see h...

