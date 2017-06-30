Graham wins 7on7 State Championship

Graham wins 7on7 State Championship

Friday Jun 30 Read more: KAUZ

The Graham Steers are the 2017 Texas State 7on7 Division II Champions after rolling undefeated through the tournament! Here are the results from Friday's Bracket play: 1st Round Graham 53 El Campo 31 2nd Round Graham 47 Alpine 32 Quarterfinals Graham 49 Kaufman 18 Semifinals Graham 41 Navasota 27 Championship Graham 27 Abilene Wylie 20

