Texas woman in midst of modeling shoot when struck by train
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Wednesday Mar 15, titled Texas woman in midst of modeling shoot when struck by train.
Tributes poured in on Facebook to remember Fredzania Thompson, who was killed Friday, March 10, 2017, when she was struck by a train while having photos taken. User Kaleshia Underwood wrote: "Happy Birthday BabyGirl.
United States
#1 Yesterday
Fredzania was one of the very best people who I've ever been blessed to know. She was quite bright, good humored & a lovely lady. She was radiant! She was fun! When such a wonderful person leaves this world, we all feel pain. Let's learn to lean on God & each other as we go through the grieving process together &, until we're reunited with her, let's make meaningful memorials to Fredzania in our own lives.
