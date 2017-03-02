Proposed Capitol view corridors would impact rumored site of Trump's Austin...

A view looking west at the Texas State Capitol from Juniper St. and Navasota Feb. 14, 2017. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN Most of the attention surrounding Council Member Ora Houston's proposal to create five new Capitol view corridors in East Austin has centered around how it would impact the Travis County hospital district's plans to redevelop the site of University Medical Center Brackenridge , which is supposed to provide a key source of revenue for indigent health care here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.