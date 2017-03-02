Proposed Capitol view corridors would...

Proposed Capitol view corridors would impact rumored site of Trump's Austin...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

A view looking west at the Texas State Capitol from Juniper St. and Navasota Feb. 14, 2017. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN Most of the attention surrounding Council Member Ora Houston's proposal to create five new Capitol view corridors in East Austin has centered around how it would impact the Travis County hospital district's plans to redevelop the site of University Medical Center Brackenridge , which is supposed to provide a key source of revenue for indigent health care here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Navasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan '17 Lendal 6
How often do you jerk off? (Nov '12) Nov '16 PreCum101 11
News Three face drug charges in Montgomery after rai... (Jul '16) Jul '16 jay 1
montgomery triangle is awesome (Dec '15) Jun '16 Joe 10
News Oklahoma's Episcopal bishop reflects on 'A Word... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RevKen 2
Looking for information on the Cruthirds family... (Jan '15) Feb '16 LISA HABERMEHL MOORE 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Navasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Navasota Forum Now

Navasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Navasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Navasota, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC