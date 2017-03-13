Pregnant Texas woman killed by train during photo shoot
A pregnant Texas teen was fatally struck by a train on Friday while posing on the railroad tracks for modeling photos. Fredzania "Zanie" Thompson, 19, was modeling for a friend in Navasota, Texas, when two trains approached the railroad crossing from opposite directions, according to the Dallas Morning News.
