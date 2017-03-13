Pregnant Texas woman killed by train ...

Pregnant Texas woman killed by train during photo shoot

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsOK.com

A pregnant Texas teen was fatally struck by a train on Friday while posing on the railroad tracks for modeling photos. Fredzania "Zanie" Thompson, 19, was modeling for a friend in Navasota, Texas, when two trains approached the railroad crossing from opposite directions, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Navasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan '17 Lendal 6
How often do you jerk off? (Nov '12) Nov '16 PreCum101 11
News Three face drug charges in Montgomery after rai... (Jul '16) Jul '16 jay 1
montgomery triangle is awesome (Dec '15) Jun '16 Joe 10
News Oklahoma's Episcopal bishop reflects on 'A Word... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RevKen 2
Looking for information on the Cruthirds family... (Jan '15) Feb '16 LISA HABERMEHL MOORE 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Navasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Navasota Forum Now

Navasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Navasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Navasota, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC